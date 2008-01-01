We Can Thank MHSA For No Video Broadcasts

Category: News Hits: 5

Montana High School Association (MHSA) and the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) are over stepping bounds, by not allowing local video broadcasts to provide superior coverage over what NFHS has to offer during post

season sporting events. The two associations are affiliated . . . MHSA is a member of NFHS and Mark Beckman is the executive director of MHSA and is president of the NFHS board of directors.

MHSA says no video broadcasts are allowed post season— EXCEPT what NFHS offers, which at best, in our experience is just barely, better than NOTHING!

We are a begrudging subscriber to NFHS broadcasts in order to watch a couple of our grandkids play in the Bozeman area at two different schools. It’s not anything like our local broadcasters. It’s our only option.

Scobey Schools at this writing does not have a contract with NFHS broadcasting system in place (so they won’t be here anytime soon), but the school board is voting on Monday, November 2 concerning a contract for the upcoming sports seasons.

Nemont.TV provides one of the finest coverage options for audio/visual events of any kind, in the state, if not the nation. KCGM-FM in Scobey provides an excellent play-by-play option for Scobey games and together it’s an awesome combination.

KCGM will be allowed to broadcast over the air, which in itself is much better than trying to watch NFHS network. That’s not sour grapes, that’s just a fact.

As taxpayers, in a tax supported school system, we are being forced to accept what is becoming a monopoly of sub-standard options for video broadcasts through MHSA and NFHS. Don’t take our word for it, log into Nemont.TV for free, from anywhere on the Internet— or choose to pay $10.99 per month to the NFHS and the choice becomes clear.

Instead of allowing options other than US or NONE, to viewers, MHSA is coercing Montana schools to subscribe to NFHS only to feed their own machine. Member schools, years ago, authorized MHSA to approve which video broadcasters qualify . . . MHSA is only allowing NFHS in post season action. A “company” owned by the machine. They don’t own any newspapers to our knowledge yet, but when they do, will only their reporters be allowed to take photos at events and provide their version of the stories?

There are high school sports coverage rules concerning all forms of media. They are not new rules, just rules that have not kept pace with technology the way Northeast Montana has.

Nemont has a wide coverage area and in fairness to its service area it tries to spread the coverage. So, not every game for every town is broadcast on Nemont.TV. It has to pick and choose which games are covered. If Scobey holds out, maybe they can cover just Scobey games for now!? By covering the 8-man playoff(s) here, other communities are also automatically served. Still, neither video broadcaster will be covering the play-off game(s) here. It’s NFHS or nothing. Too late, post-season, no contract, no video coverage. KCGM streaming at https://kcgmradio.com

Due to limited, COVID, gym seating in the coming basketball season, SHS is apparently getting pressure from some community members to sign a contract with NFHS. It’s just a bad idea. Go ahead, as long as the contract does not bar competition from local companies. Let them compete when Nemont.TV is available at any of the schools Nemont covers!

As a community we have too much invested in our schools, community radio station and of course Nemont, our telephone cooperative to lay down on this.

Is it becoming about paychecks for an association that has become much too powerful? It’s time to start a grass roots movement, right here. Member schools have a vote in what happens at the upper level of MHSA.

Many folks seem to have forgotten that the MHSA machine exists ONLY because the schools exist, not the other way around.

What happened to “equitable” and “administered fairly”, “a service-based organization” in the MHSA website mission statement? MHSA chooses it’s own(ed) broadcast system to rake in the money while denying local businesses, that do it better. That’s really equitable and fair! Let them compete even though MHSA and NFHS should’nt even be in a “competitive business” .

The tail is wagging the dog here folks! Schools may need MHSA and NFHS for many things, but it’s time to restructure the machine to where the machine once again works for its members instead of their members working for them. But yes, it all needs to start with the member schools to start regulating its own associations.

Let the schools decide who can broadcast. I would choose local people with everything already in place. Local people, who support our tired little communities in ways Helena and Indianapolis does not. —burl bowler

MHSA Contact Information:

Address - 1 S Dakota Ave, Helena, MT 59601

Phone - 406-442-6010

NFHS

PO BOX 690,

Indianapolis, IN 46206

PHONE : 317.972.6900

Other Information

The automated cameras NFHS uses, cost five thousand dollars a piece. Schools get two free cameras and are charged only an installation fee of $1,250 per camera. And yet, it still depends heavily on a good tech on this end. And, schools need to provide play-by-play somehow synced in externally or over the loudspeaker.

The user fee for access to the NFHS Network’s entire library is $10.99 per month. Ten percent of that goes to schools.

There is no fee for Nemont.TV, no contracts and no technician provided by the school. They give back thousands of dollars to this school, community and the area it serves.