Nemont.TV Will Cover Scobey vs. Thompson Falls

Nemont.TV recieved word that it will be able

to provide video broadcast on the Internet this Saturday of the Scobey vs. Thompson Falls quater finals game. KCGM-FM will be providing the play by play and color to round out the broadcast and radio coverage is available to stream at kcgmradio.com. Nemont CEO Mike Kilgore got the word on Wednesday afternoon . . . Nemont.TV has been granted a waiver for fall, post-season coverage at venues in which there is no NFHS Network coverage available. Game time 1 p.m. Saturday, November 7. Nemont.TV is free, just log on!

