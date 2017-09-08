Student Injured By Friend With Gun At High School

Last Updated on Friday, 08 September 2017 23:11 Published on Friday, 08 September 2017 17:08 Written by Darla Downs

Wolf Point School District Superintent Rob Osborne has released the following statement regarding an incident Wednesday, Sept. 6, involving a firearm at the Wolf Point High School.

"Today there was an incident that took place on school property, in the parking lot of our high school. One of our students was handling a rifle and, it appears, accidentally fired the weapon hitting his friend in the foot. We are continuing to review this event, and our thoughts are with the student who was harmed. The student with the rifle on school property has been suspended until further action can take place. Again, we have every belief that the situation was an accident, and we will deal with the issue as appropriate."

The Wolf Point Police Department confirmed that a citation was issued to a juvenile.

